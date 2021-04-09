As localities wait to receive their share of the latest COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan, Broadway Town Council is laying the groundwork on how its allocation will be disbursed.
On Tuesday, council approved two ordinances that will provide relief for residents and small-business owners.
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said Wednesday that both ordinances were approved unanimously. Council member Leslie Fulk was absent.
O’Brien said the first ordinance will provide residents with a connection to the town’s water system with a $750 credit toward their bill.
“That will carry over for some people a year or year and a half,” he said.
There are roughly 1,600 water connections in the town, bringing a total of $1.2 million to be allocated.
The second ordinance will provide grants for small businesses.
O’Brien said for businesses that qualify, a $10,000 direct check will be provided. For businesses that do not qualify, a $500 check will be given.
A timeline on when funding will be given to residents and business owners remains up in the air.
“It depends on when we get it,” O’Brien said.
The American Rescue Plan, passed in the House and Senate on a party-line vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, is a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill that, along with a third round of stimulus checks sent to some American families, also included more relief packages for small businesses.
The plan includes the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund that can provide grants to restaurants, craft breweries and bars, $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance Program and $10 billion in new funding for the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
For state and local governments, like Rockingham County and Broadway, the plan includes $350 billion in funding. When broken down, $130.2 billion will be disbursed to local governments, including $65.1 billion for counties, $45.6 billion for metropolitan cities and $19.6 billion for towns with less than 50,000 residents.
During a roundtable discussion with local restaurant and bar owners Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he expected the bill to be the final COVID relief passed by the U.S. government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.