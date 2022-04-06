BROADWAY — Broadway Town Council gave two paws-up for a special-use permit for a pet grooming facility within the town limits.
Kindra and Jason Zimmerman requested the permit for 338 Jewelry Drive. Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the facility was already operating, but needed a special-use permit to comply with town code.
It was unanimously approved by council, and the Planning Commission also recommended approval.
Only two people spoke in regard to the Zimmermans’ request. Karen Klasnick, a neighbor, commended the way the Zimmermans run the business, and said there is no noise or traffic disturbances at the house.
“I would highly recommend that you provide the licensing and the wherewithal to allow them to continue business,” Klasnick said. “I think they’re an asset.”
If issues were to arise at the property, Town Council has the authority to revoke the special-use permit, O’Brien said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller and Emily Penwell, of Penwell Designs in Maurertown, presented Town Council a $10,000 check from proceeds from shirts Penwell created in memory of fallen Bridgewater College safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and police officer John Painter, who were killed in the line of duty on the college campus Feb. 1.
Miller said the town will give the money to the Painter and Jefferson families.
Council also appointed Travis Driver and Timothy Schmoyer to the Planning Commission, replacing Kathyrn Boase and Steve Shifflett. It was a unanimous vote.
Broadway’s bylaws allow planning commissioners to serve only two consecutive terms of four years, which was the case for both Boase and Shifflett. Shifflett was awarded a plaque from council member Leslie Fulk for Shifflett’s service on the commission.
Fulk said Shifflett was also a baseball umpire in the area, and that when umping, he could see the field and make calls clearly and fairly. During his time on Planning Commission, he did the same, Fulk said.
“This Planning Commission will miss Steve, will miss his clarity, and miss what he brings to it,” Fulk said.
