A proposed single-family development will be coming to South Sunset Drive after Broadway Town Council unanimously approved the request during Tuesday’s meeting.
The development had been tabled for nearly three months, but after receiving an updated traffic impact report from Colman Engineering, council members were comfortable moving forward.
“The general consensus is it’s the lowest density possible that can be built in that area,” Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said.
The Sunset Drive proposal consists of 21 single-family detached houses to be located approximately 2,000 feet north of Cedar Run Trail and south of West Springbrook Road.
The development was approved by the Planning Commission on May 4, but tabled by Town Council following concerns raised by residents over traffic.
Colman Engineering performed additional traffic studies and determined the finding from a 2005 traffic study remained “substantially valid even with the changes in proposed development,” according to a memo from Gil Colman, with the engineering firm.
The 2005 traffic study was performed by Draper Aden Associates on Oct. 31, 2005. The study projected traffic volume on Sunset Drive to be 2,000 vehicles a day by 2015 with 252 dwelling units in the area.
The traffic study from Colman Engineering, however, stated the traffic volume is closer to 800 vehicles a day based on 2019 Virginia Department of Transportation traffic data.
The report from Colman Engineering states the proposed 21 single-family home development will result in an overall increase in traffic volume, but the impact of the increase in trip generation is “likely offset by the overestimate of anticipated traffic volume growth and the distribution of development on both sides of Sunset Drive.”
O’Brien stated in a memo to council members that based on previous discussions, the consensus was to bring the proposal off the table during Tuesday’s meeting.
Although a public hearing for the development was held in May, O’Brien said Mayor Tim Proctor allowed town residents to speak further on the issue – many of whom spoke in opposition.
After hearing additional comments, Town Council voted to approve the development in a 7-0 vote.
Other items on the agenda included an update on the town’s use of its more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide small-business grants.
On July 30, O’Brien said, council members began distributing the grants to local businesses, and as of Thursday, nearly all businesses have received their checks.
“The response has been good,” he said. “People are excited.”
A $10,000 small-business grant was given to qualifying businesses that have a storefront and less than 20 employees. Businesses that do not have a storefront but have a valid business license with the town received a $500 check.
O’Brien said it was a “good feeling” to provide local businesses the grants, adding that many business owners were unaware the grants were being provided.
