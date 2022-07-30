A much-anticipated bridge project in northern Rockingham County is coming into fruition.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday that work on the Va. 259, or Lee Street, bridge in Broadway is scheduled to begin Monday. The bridge goes over Linville Creek.
During construction, Va. 259 traffic will be diverted onto a temporary bridge just north of the existing one. From August to December, motorists using Lee Street should be aware for occasional lane or shoulder closures between Holly Hill Street and Va. 42. Contractors will be installing the temporary bridge and building the roadway approaches during this time, according to VDOT.
Traffic on Va. 259 will use the temporary bridge from December to November 2023, according to VDOT. Motorists will begin using the new bridge through spring 2024 during the final phases of the project.
Pedestrians are prohibited from entering the work zone during all stages of construction. There will be no pedestrian accommodations on the temporary bridge.
The new bridge, built in the same location, will be 7 feet wider than the current bridge, and have a 6-foot-wide sidewalk. The existing bridge is approximately 192 feet long and has two 12-foot travel lanes and a 4-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of the structure.
The existing bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life, according to VDOT.
In 2016, Va. 259 had an average daily traffic count of 9,300 vehicles, according to VDOT. By 2045, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 13,300 vehicles.
On June 24, VDOT awarded a $4.9 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project has a contract completion date of April 26, 2024.
