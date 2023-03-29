BROADWAY — Building the new Lee Street bridge in Broadway will delay traffic in the town next week, according to state authorities.
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that construction of the new Lee Street, or Va. 259, bridge over Linville Creek will create traffic delays from April 3 to 7.
Contractors will be delivering and placing a dozen steel beams for the new bridge during the day, according to VDOT. Work is weather permitting.
As transport trucks deliver 70-foot beams and cranes remove them from the trucks, Lee Street traffic will be stopped for roughly 10 to 15 minutes at a time, according to VDOT.
Between beam deliveries, motorists will use the traffic diversion and temporary bridge that have been in place since December.
The new permanent bridge over Linville Creek is expected to open to traffic in November. VDOT said motorists should expect minor traffic restrictions through spring 2024 during the project’s final phases.
The old Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and was removed last fall. It had two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side.
The new bridge, VDOT said, is being built in the same location but will be about seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk.
VDOT awarded a $4.9 million construction contract in June to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville for the project.
The project is expected to be complete by April 26, 2024.
