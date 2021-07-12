BROADWAY — Shawn Khalil didn’t let the pandemic stop him from pursuing his passion — cooking.
Instead, he used the time staying home to perfect his food and his plans for the future. Last year, Khalil started a food truck, albeit without the truck and instead used his garage as a home base.
The time was used wisely. Khalil and his partner were able to focus on their food, secure a truck, and on Saturday, Bayou Kitchen was stationed at Heritage Park in Broadway for the business’ fifth ever event — Red, White and Brew, a summertime celebration that took a hiatus last year.
Khalil, a manager at Vito’s Italian Kitchen for 20 years, knows his way around a kitchen, and having lived in New Orleans for five years, knows his way around the food.
“I’m excited,” he said. “This is a dream come true.”
The excitement was palpable Saturday, and the weather was ideal for mid-July, sunny but mild with a breeze.
Saturday was the eighth annual Red, White and Brew event, and being in person and having an event where many could gather was a gift, said event organizer Cari Orebaugh. The event is in partnership with Broadway Hometown Partnership.
Saturday’s event featured two bands, multiple food trucks, beer provided by Blue Ridge Beverage, activities for the kids and ax-throwing. In past years the event has drawn between 300 and 500 people, but given the good weather and that the event didn’t take place last year, Orebaugh said she wouldn’t be surprised if even more attended.
“It’s just great to be outdoors, and to bring the community together,” she said.
Chad Comer, president of the Broadway Hometown Partnership and member of Town Council, agreed. There wasn’t any one single aspect of the event that he was looking forward to most over the others. It was just seeing everyone together.
“I’m super excited after last year,” Comer said. “It’s a great event for the community to come together in fellowship. I’m looking forward to a nice evening with the town.”
