For the last 34 years, local residents who visited the Broadway Drug Store to get a prescription filled or purchase other pharmaceutical products were able to see Nelson Showalter in his white lab coat working behind the counter.
Showalter, who bought Broadway Drug Store from his father, Carl Showalter, served his community as the local pharmacist before ending his more than 54-year career in April to retire.
To honor his contributions to the town, Broadway Town Council unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Showalter during Tuesday’s meeting.
Council member Leslie Fulk was absent.
“It’s been in the family for a long time,” Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said. “With him selling the business, we thought it was appropriate.”
Broadway Drug Store got its start in the mid-1920s when Showalter’s grandfather, Howard D. H. Showalter, bought the store from George S. Aldhizer. Aldhizer established Broadway Drug Store in 1890, according to the resolution, and was a retail druggist for 45 years before selling his business to Showalter’s grandfather, according to a newspaper clipping Showalter displayed during a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
Under new ownership, Showalter began working at the pharmacy with his father by sweeping floors, washing windows and operating the soda machine, according to the resolution.
In 1967, Showalter graduated from MCV School of Pharmacy and started his career at the University of Virginia Medical Center as a pharmacist.
Two years into working in Charlottesville, Showalter returned to Broadway to work with his father at the Broadway Drug Center. He also worked at the Williamson Drug Co. in Harrisonburg, which he bought in 1979 and later renamed the Williamson Hughes Pharmacy.
Showalter bought the Broadway Drug Store from his father in 1987 and worked there until it was sold in April.
Showalter ended his career with years of community service, a handful of leadership roles and as a 2011 recipient of one of the most prestigious pharmaceutical awards, the Bowl of Hygeia Award.
The award recognizes pharmacists who “possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities,” as well as devote their time, talent and resources to numerous causes and community service outside the profession, according to the Virginia Pharmacists Association’s website.
The approved resolution stated the Town Council expressed its “lasting gratitude” for Showalter and appreciated his “numerous contributions to the town of Broadway.”
Showalter accepted the resolution personally during Tuesday’s meeting, O’Brien said.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included looking over an updated traffic impact report from Colman Engineering for a proposed single-family development on South Sunset Drive.
The Sunset Drive proposal consists of 21 single-family detached houses to be located approximately 2,000 feet north of Cedar Run Trail and south of West Springbrook Road.
During a May 4 meeting, the development was approved by Planning Commission, but tabled by the Town Council following concerns raised by residents over traffic.
As a result, additional traffic studies were performed by Colman Engineering, which determined the finding from a 2005 traffic study remained “substantially valid even with the changes in proposed development.”
The 2005 traffic study was performed by Draper Aden Associates on Oct. 31, 2005. The study projected traffic volume on Sunset Drive to be 2,000 vehicles a day by 2015 with 252 dwelling units in the area.
The traffic study from Colman Engineering, however, stated the traffic volume is closer to 800 vehicles a day based on 2019 Virginia Department of Transportation traffic data.
The report states the proposed 21 single-family home development will result in an overall increase in traffic volume, but the impact of the increase in trip generation is “likely offset by the overestimate of anticipated traffic volume growth and the distribution of development on both sides of Sunset Drive.”
Gil Colman, with Colman Engineering, said in a memo to O’Brien that the entrances to Sunset Drive will need to be designed to accommodate the anticipated trips and traffic, and further analysis may be needed to make more specific recommendations.
O’Brien stated in a memo to council members that he recommends leaving the rezoning request tabled until the August meeting.
