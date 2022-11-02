BROADWAY — Another short-term rental is coming to Broadway.
On Tuesday, Town Council approved a request for a rental at 411 Lindsay Ave., said Andrea Fulk, town clerk.
The applicants, Michael and Cynthia Noble, wrote in the special-use permit application that they believe restoring and maintaining the property would add another attraction to Broadway.
"It will help fulfill future needs for accommodations," Cynthia Noble wrote. "There will be no changes to the existing property; only cosmetic and landscaping improvements to enhance the aesthetics and value."
There would be "ample" off-street parking for guests, she wrote, and plans for screening and fencing are in progress. The Nobles would monitor the property.
There would be no new buildings or additions.
"This is an established national historic property and any improvements will be to preserve and maintain without altering the dynamics of the neighborhood," the application said.
Fulk said Broadway's Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit.
The Nobles' was the third short-term rental approved this year in Broadway. In March, council approved short-term rentals at 282 Carrie St. and 424 Early Drive.
