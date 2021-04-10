BROADWAY — There’s an empty space on the Broadway Medical Center’s street signage where the outline of “Broadway Drug Center” can still be seen at the right angle.
For nearly a century, Broadway residents were able to fill prescriptions and see friendly faces at the independently owned Broadway Drug Center. From its location on South Main Street to its relocation to East Springbrook Road, the pharmacy was a landmark.
Some good things, however, must come to an end.
On Wednesday, the Broadway Drug Center filled prescriptions for the last time as owner Nelson Showalter closed the store.
“It’s done,” he said.
Showalter, 77, of Broadway, was still wearing his white lab coat Thursday as workers from Eddie Edwards Signs removed signage and representatives from Walgreens took inventory as all prescription files were being transferred to the chain pharmacy.
His white coat, embroidered with his name and medical titles in blue thread, two gold pins and a lime green and blue patch reading WilliamsonHughes Health Mart Pharmacy, was ready to be hung up on the coat rack.
“After 54-plus years doing this, it’s time to relax,” he said.
As Showalter sat in the backroom, he looked through a pile of yellowed newspaper clippings and collected magazine articles that outlined his family’s history in the pharmacy business.
One clipping featured a black-and-white photo of Showalter as a child working at the pharmacy his father, Carl Showalter, owned.
The photo captured where his love for pharmacies began, and how his experience growing up behind the soda fountain at his father’s pharmacy led him to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“I basically grew up in a pharmacy,” he said. “That whole experience generated my love for pharmacy.”
Broadway Drug Center got its start in the mid-1920s when Showalter’s grandfather, Howard D. H. Showalter, bought the store from George S. Aldhizer. Aldhizer was a retail druggist for 45 years before selling his business to Showalter’s grandfather, according to a newspaper clipping Showalter keeps in a laminated-protective sleeve for safe keeping.
A decade later, Howard’s son Carl graduated from the Medical College of Virginia as a pharmacist in 1932 and took over the family business. Prior to his father joining the business, the pharmacy was run by Ben Blosser.
Between the days working behind the soda fountain and helping his father when he could, Showalter decided he would also attend MCV School of Pharmacy to become a pharmacist.
“My parents never encouraged it,” he said. “I chose it on my own.”
Showalter graduated in 1967 and started his career at the University of Virginia Medical Center as a pharmacist. That same year, Showalter married his wife, Phyllis.
Showalter found his way back to Broadway after two years working in Charlottesville, and began working with his father at the Broadway Drug Center.
His time would be split between the Broadway Drug Center and another pharmacy owned by his father’s classmate, Frank Collins.
In 1987, Showalter officially bought the Broadway Drug Center from his father, which he has owned since.
The decision to close the pharmacy wasn’t easy.
“It’s with mixed emotions,” Showalter said. “I broke the chain of the family environment. My wife and I didn’t have children, and I couldn’t find someone else.”
As the pictures that once hung on the walls lay on the floor with for sale signs taped to them, two pictures are tucked away from the rest — a portrait of Carl at the pharmacy and a portrait of Showalter.
The ties between what his father started and what Showalter held on to during the business’ evolution are what will be missed the most, with those ties being the people.
“The store had a nice family working environment,” he said. “That was the trademark of an independent pharmacy.”
Showalter said several employees hired by his father continued to work for the business under his ownership, including Lenis Dove, Charles Kipps, Harrell Thompson, Sandy Biller and Shelia Proctor — all of whom worked at the pharmacy for decades.
“Everyone that worked here was a people person,” he said. “It was like family and our patients were like family.”
Showalter ends his career with years of community service, a handful of leadership roles and as a 2011 recipient of one of the most prestigious pharmaceutical award, the Bowl of Hygeia Award.
The award recognizes pharmacists who “possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities,” as well as devote their time, talent and resources to numerous causes and community service outside the profession, according to the Virginia Pharmacists Association’s website.
As the lights were turned off Thursday, Broadway Drug Center’s doors were locked one last time.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Showalter said. “The rest is history.”
