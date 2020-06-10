It can be the hardest thing to catch up when you fall behind at something. And when you fail, it can sometimes feel impossible.
Cherakei Charlton did not have the easiest start to high school. She fell behind her freshman year and ended up failing ninth grade. For some, that would have been enough to give up. But for Charlton, it was a wake-up call. She wanted to finish high school, something she realized after being presented with the idea of not.
“In 10th grade I stepped up my game, but I was still taking ninth-grade classes,” Charlton said.
She realized she would have to work harder if she wanted to graduate on time with her friends. Because it wasn’t just about finishing high school anymore. She wanted to catch back up to where she was before failing ninth grade.
During her junior year, Charlton completed six units in six months, something that would normally take twice that long. It was a lot of work, but finally she had caught up to her peers.
And on Saturday, she was able to cross the stage and graduate with them, on time. It wasn’t the ceremony she expected, but Charlton said she was happy just to get there.
She’s been working as a security guard to make money, but in the fall she will attend Blue Ridge Community College to take classes to become a dental hygienist.
Charlton got into dental work by accident. In 10th grade when applying for programs at Massanutten Technical Center, she was interested in mechanics and welding. But having to pick three programs, she put down dental assistant as the third.
It was the latter program that she got into and learned that she loved the work.
Because she spent so much of her high school career catching up on academics, Charlton didn’t get to participate in sports or extracurricular activities. But that doesn’t bother her.
“The school is amazing. I love Broadway,” she said.
Principal Donna Abernathy said of Charlton: “She is a different kid from freshman year to now. Amazing.”
