For years Broadway High School operated a small food pantry out of the school’s front office. When that space got too small, it was moved to the guidance counselors’ office. For years, that space was enough to serve the students who needed to take home food on the weekends, said Jennifer Knick, assistant principal.
But when COVID-19 hit last year, the need grew exponentially.
Broadway High School went from serving a few dozen students a week to more than 300.
“We knew we had to expand,” both supplywise and spatially, Knick said.
After a meeting set up by former community outreach coordinator David Burchfield for Rockingham County principals and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, a partnership was struck.
“[The food bank] asked if there were any schools who wanted to launch a pilot program to put food pantries in the schools,” Knick said. “We jumped at that.”
Since then, BRAFB has helped Broadway High School secure grants to create the space it needs, and the food bank brings food monthly to serve the students.
Broadway High School has been able to purchase shelving for the food bank, which is now housed in an empty classroom, as well as a refrigerated area to store perishables.
While the need is not nearly as great as it was during the pandemic, there are still about 40 students who regularly take home a bag of food for the weekend. On Thursdays, students come by the food bank to pick out their food for the weekend, or alternatively, the school will create a bag for them. On Friday, special education students deliver the bags to the students’ final block of the day, and they take the groceries home.
It’s much easier to run the food pantry now that students are back in the school, Knick said. When students were learning virtually, teachers and staff delivered the food bags weekly, splitting the routes up between different teams.
On Thursday, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank made another food delivery to replenish stores.
On Thursday BRAFB representatives brought food bank representatives from across the state to observe the program at Broadway High School, as they are a model Good School Food Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.