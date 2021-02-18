While the world was shutting down last March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Taylor Moorman was wrapping up her public school experience and looking to college.
The Broadway High School graduate, Class of 2020, was finishing up her advanced placement art portfolio for submission to the College Board for potential college credit. She was stuck at home, like students all over the country. Her art interests had shifted over the school year from drawing and painting to photography. Moorman said she feels grateful her focus didn't require as many materials as some art concentrations.
But nevertheless, Moorman's art teachers at Broadway High School gathered materials for her from the school to help her complete her portfolio. Among the materials were some colorful plastic pieces.
Moorman began playing with light and transparency and took a series of photos using the colorful plastic pieces her Broadway teachers provided for her.
"Looking back on them, it's interesting to have created this abstract space," the now College of William and Mary freshman said. "It was all created inside, but it feels like this little world."
Recently, Moorman found out her piece had been selected for the College Board's AP Art and Design Digital Exhibition. From over 62,000 entries, only 51 were selected for the exhibit, which is less than a tenth of a percent of entries received.
"I'm very honored and humbled to be selected," Moorman said. "But mostly I hope it brings more attention to the arts programs at Broadway."
Moorman credits her art teachers — Martha Maddox and Brandy Somers — for encouraging her and providing her with the tools she needed to complete her portfolio, especially during a pandemic.
Moorman is debating her options of what to study while a student at the College of William and Mary. Her pursuit of photography at the end of her senior year of high school is still on her mind, and she is taking a number of photography and media studies classes.
