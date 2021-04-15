Winners of the Virginia FFA Conduct of Meetings Leadership Development Event were announced last week at Buffalo Gap High School in Swoope. The Broadway High School FFA chapter placed first in the Virginia Conduct of Meetings Leadership Development Event, according to a press release.
Students will be recognized at the 95th Virginia State FFA Convention and the team will receive a plaque endowed in honor of Bill Shumate.
The team members were Herschel Hoffeditz, Jackie Diaz, Katie Payne, Jessica Dove, Julia Haviland, Thomas Lohr and Bryson Funk. Herb Hoffeditz and Jannie Pettit are agriculture teachers at Broadway High School and coached the winning team.
The Virginia FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings event tests students' ability to effectively communicate ideas during a meeting. Components included a general knowledge exam of parliamentary law, a 10-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure, oral questions and written minutes of the demonstration. Each team competed against chapters from across the state.
Broadway will represent Virginia in the National Conduct of Chapter Meeting Contest in Indianapolis, Ind. Individuals received pins at the contest and the state winning team will receive a plaque at the Virginia FFA State Convention.
The all-state team is a selection of the best demonstrated officers in a parliamentary procedure setting and they received medallions and will present the opening ceremony at the Virginia FFA Convention.
FFA is a national youth organization of 760,113 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture field with 8,739 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The Virginia FFA Association has over 8,800 members in 197 chapters.
-- Staff Report
