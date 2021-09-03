Broadway residents receiving their water bills for the months of June through August may have wondered why their accounts displayed a negative balance.
No, it’s not an error.
As part of its American Rescue Plan Act spending, Broadway Town Council agreed to use a portion of the funds to give back to its residents and decided to implement a $750 credit to all residents with a connection to the town’s water system.
There are roughly 1,600 water connections in town, bringing a total of $1.2 million allocated toward the credit.
“The town is in good shape financially and this is a way to directly impact basically everybody,” said Town Manager Kyle O’Brien. “For a lot of folks, that credit will carry on to 2022.”
The credit was recently applied to town residents' water bills, which were mailed out Friday.
O’Brien said those who pay their water bill online noticed the $750 credit Thursday, which led to the town receiving calls from confused residents.
“We tried to put it out there as much as we could, but there will still be confusion,” O’Brien said.
To help notify residents, the town made a post on its Facebook page explaining that if a resident sees a negative balance on their bill, that is the $750 credit being applied and a payment is not needed.
Two hours after the post was made, nearly 40 comments were made with the majority expressing their appreciation.
O’Brien said he expects the town office will receive additional calls regarding the water bill credit once the mailed bills are received.
“When we get those calls, they will end good,” he said.
O’Brien said, as of Friday, a majority of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding had been allocated, with majority going back to town residents.
On July 30, the town began distributing grants to local businesses.
A $10,000 small-business grant was given to qualifying businesses that had a storefront and less than 20 employees. Businesses that did not have a storefront but had a valid business license with the town received a $500 check.
O’Brien said in a previous interview it was a “good feeling” to provide local businesses the grants, adding that nearly 50% of business owners were unaware the grants were being provided.
O’Brien said the town plans to use its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on renovations to the community pool house building, small infrastructure projects and renovations to the old school house occupied by the Oliver Art House.
The town plans to transform the property located at 131 S. Main St., into a multiuse theater similar to Bridgewater’s Sipe Center.
Based on preliminary renderings created by Miller Cupp Associates Architects, the theater will have a stage and auditorium with 103 seats, including four wheelchair-accessible spaces.
