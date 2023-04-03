BROADWAY — April showers brought a sense of joy and community to Broadway Saturday morning.
Through the raindrops, the town held its annual Easter egg hunt at Heritage Park, as well as an Easter and Spring Market along the Veteran’s Memorial Wall on Main Street Broadway on April 1.
“It’s a good way to connect and network within the community,” said Nicki West, owner of Chicken Scratch Bakery.
The Broadway bakery’s primary business model is made-to-order, but participating in the town’s market provides a “shopping type of experience which is attractive to some folks,” West said. West and some of the other vendors started the morning by selling items out of the back of their vehicles due to the rain but were eventually able to set up outside.
Chicken Scratch sold pies, breads, baked treats, mini cakes, cookies and candies. It takes West about two days to get her items baked and ready for sale, but all the work is worth it, she said.
“Those two days I bake are exhausting ... but then I get here and see the people enjoy the product,” she said.
West and her business will appear at the Broadway Community Market once a month this summer. The Broadway market is the only festival she attends, as it has a smaller, more intimate ability for vendors to connect with people, she said.
Saturday’s market was a preview to the summer market season, said Cari Orebaugh, Broadway’s assistant town manager. The official season begins May 6, and the town will have live music, food trucks and vendors.
The Broadway Community Market — formerly known as the Broadway Farmers Market — starts in May and is held every Saturday morning, from 8 a.m. to noon, until Sept. 9. The Sept. 9 date will have extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to participate in the town’s Autumn Festival and Car Show. The fall market season is from Sept. 16 to Oct. 14, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Orebaugh said the town is still accepting vendors for the market and those interested should contact the town.
The roughly 200 area children at Heritage Park Saturday wasted little time collecting the 3,100 eggs spread out.
All eggs were collected by children ages 12 and younger in less than five minutes.
“It was pretty good,” said Alexis Fadeley, 7, of Timberville.
Families could also get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and participate in Easter and spring craft making under a pavilion, coordinated by Broadway woman Melanie Harpine and her family, and students from Broadway High School.
“I love making crafts actually, so I love doing all this,” Fadeley said.
Broadway High School senior and native Emily Elliott and Jackie Diaz, a BHS junior from Timberville, helped children create craft “bunny bags.” The bags had children color on the outside and then fill the inside with fake grass that they may be able to put candy or their Easter eggs in.
Elliott noted that the volunteer work was part of community service credit for class and the National Honors Society, but they both enjoyed giving back to the community and assisting in an event they participated in when they were younger.
Diaz said although Broadway is a small town, the community is large enough that they were still able to meet new people. She said the event showcases what makes Broadway special, as the town can have community events that brings people together.
Diaz and Elliott said they were impressed with the creativity from the children.
“I love getting to talk to the kids and see their ideas,” Elliott said.
