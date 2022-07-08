BROADWAY — Lifeguards at the Broadway Community Pool say they have the “perfect summer job.”
“But lifeguarding is not the easy job that people think,” pool manager Jill Showalter said.
On Independence Day, a 20-year-old man became unresponsive at the Broadway Community Pool — a situation that pool staff practiced on each other many times but had never had to execute in a real-world scenario.
Wasting no time, lifeguards pulled the man, who had a medical emergency, out of the water, and lifeguard Malcolm Emswiler, 16, performed CPR before rescue personnel arrived on scene.
“It was instincts,” Emswiler said. “I just wouldn’t leave a helpless person there. I just had to act.”
Showalter and other lifeguards were grabbing rescue equipment to assist the patient before emergency personnel arrived.
“[Emswiler] jumped into place,” Showalter said. “None of us needed to tell him what to do.”
Emswiler and fellow lifeguards Brooklyn Collins, 19, and Makenna Hardy, 16, were recognized with an exemplary action award from Rockingham County’s Department of Fire and Rescue.
“We do training and refresher courses, but having to actually do it is just completely different,” Emswiler said.
Showalter said the pool’s No. 1 priority is safety, and Monday’s situation was a true team effort from all staff members and the public. She said the pool’s patrons were respectful and gave the patient privacy, as lifeguards Taylor Driver and Addison Grout, both 16 years old, cleared the pool and managed the crowd.
“We all jumped in at our appropriate times,” Collins said. “We did what we needed to do. It worked out very well.”
Showalter said that despite a lifeguard shortage nationally and locally, Broadway had no problem staffing its pool. The 13 lifeguards and other pool staff are like a family, she said.
“The group of kids that work here are very much hand-selected to work here,” Showalter said. “They know how serious this job is.”
Driver, Emswiler, Grout and Hardy are all students at Broadway High School, and Collins attends Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Showalter said the lifeguards have earned the respect of the Broadway community, and they have a strong relationship with each other.
Later in the day Monday, the man came back to the pool and thanked the staff for their heroic actions, Emswiler said.
“In the moment, we weren’t thinking this could go wrong,” Emswiler said. “There’s only one way this could end, and this is with him walking out of here.”
Without the lifeguards’ quick thinking, Emswiler said, things could have gone terribly wrong.
“They’ll never forget this,” Showalter said. “They’ll never forget the life that they saved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.