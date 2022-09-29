A Broadway man charged with reckless driving after striking a motorcycle, killing its driver, in June was sentenced to a year's probation, a Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District judge ruled Wednesday.
According to court records, Robert Addison Smith was found guilty of reckless driving and received a 120-day sentence, with all time suspended.
The charge was a class 1 misdemeanor.
Smith also had his driver's license suspended for a year. He will pay a $1,200 fine, according to court records.
Police have said that on June 8, Smith was driving a Ford Bronco on Va. 259 when he struck a 1996 Honda motorcycle attempting to turn left on Winsinger Drive.
The motorcycle driver, David W. Bruce, of Timberville, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
— Staff Report
