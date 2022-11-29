The Virginia State Police identified a Broadway man as the victim in a Saturday evening crash in Rockingham County.
VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said Dwain E. Gillispie was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west near the 1000 block of Melrose Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe headed east.
Gillispie, 53, died at the scene due to his injuries, Coffey said. Gillispie was wearing a helmet.
The Tahoe driver, a 17-year-old boy, was not injured in the crash, Coffey said. He did not name the juvenile.
VSP is investigating.
— Staff Report
