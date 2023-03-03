The next chapter in the long history of a Broadway property will be considered by town officials Tuesday.
Located on Freemont Circle in Broadway, the Trimble Heights subdivision was approved in 2006 and designed for 141 units for people ages 55 and older. Four units were built, but the rest of the plot has been undeveloped, which officials attribute in part to the housing market crash in 2008.
Since then, the property "has essentially sat idle," said Town Manager Kyle O'Brien.
Subdivision rules, currently, would have 20% of the units not having an age restriction and 80% of the units having the 55-plus age restriction, O'Brien said.
Removing the age restriction at Trimble Heights was considered before at a joint public hearing in 2019, but officials say the town's planning commission wasn't able to provide a recommendation to town council at the hearing, and the request to remove the age restriction never came up again.
Now, Tirrenia LLC seeks to remove the age restriction for the Trimble Heights subdivision. The property's zoning would still remain the same.
Tirrenia purchased the property in 2022.
"I jumped at the chance, really," said David Rao, local developer, who spoke highly of the town of Broadway, its amenities and its residents.
Rao said development plans include a combination of duplexes and single-family homes. The hope is to start building a few of them this spring.
"We're excited to move forward this year to build some housing," Rao said.
The joint public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Broadway Town Hall, 116 Broadway Ave.
"From a town standpoint, we're excited to see it," O'Brien said.
