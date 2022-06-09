Broadway Town Council on Tuesday approved the town's $7.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
All council members were present and voted to adopt the budget, according to Andrea Fulk, town clerk.
Broadway's real estate tax rate remains unchanged at 7 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Although the rate won't change, Broadway expects a 40% increase in real estate tax revenue because Rockingham County's recent reassessments were so high.
Broadway budgeted $201,000 in real estate tax revenue for the current fiscal year. For fiscal 2023, Broadway officials expect $284,000.
There are no increases in taxes or fees.
The town's general fund revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $2.46 million. Of that, 58% is from local taxes and fees, 28% is from state revenue and 16% is from general property taxes.
According to Broadway's budget, the general fund allots $676,709 for public safety, $638,500 for highways and streets, $216,740 for parks and recreation, $223,000 for sanitation and $706,300 for general and administrative work.
At a Town Council meeting May 3, Town Manager Kyle O'Brien said street maintenance accounts for a significant portion of the general fund. The Third Street project is complete, and Broadway officials are moving forward with the planned paving projects.
The budget expects $869,700 in water fund revenue, and $3.73 million in sewer fund revenue. There are no fee increases in the water or sewer fund.
