BROADWAY — Cari Orebaugh has been promoted to Broadway's assistant town manager, a year after she began working for the town.
Broadway Town Manager Kyle O'Brien announced Orebaugh's promotion on Thursday. She was first hired by the town in January 2022 as the Director of Marketing and Development, and Special Projects Coordinator.
Orebaugh will continue her business development and marketing duties while also assisting other town departments with projects, according to the town.
"I’m grateful for a wonderful year with Broadway, and I look forward to expanding my role into new responsibilities," Orebaugh said. "I’m fortunate to work alongside an incredible team of talented employees under the leadership of a dedicated Town Council. Together, we can build on our positive momentum and continue to make Broadway a great place to live, work and play."
Over the past year, Orebaugh has enhanced the town’s communication and marketing strategies, managed business development opportunities, launched the inaugural season of the Broadway Community Market, coordinated numerous successful events, assisted in managing construction projects, and coordinated beautification initiatives such as the "Welcome to Broadway" mural, according to the town.
"The Town is very pleased to have Cari on our administrative team to help lead and support all aspects of town services and staff, as she brings with her many years of experience throughout various sectors that will greatly benefit the Town," O'Brien said. "The Town has several very important projects underway, as well as those on the horizon that Cari will be involved in, and we are excited to have her active involvement on these projects as they move forward."
Orebaugh was born and raised in Rockingham County and lives in Broadway with her husband. She is a James Madison University graduate and is a member of the Virginia Local Government Management Association, serves on the Board of Directors for Your Economic Success, was recognized as a "Top 10 Under 40" business leader by the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal and is a member of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County and Broadway Lions Club.
