BROADWAY — Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien presented what he called a “pretty straightforward” budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Town Council’s meeting Tuesday.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $7.1 million, up 2.3% from the current fiscal year, O’Brien said.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
All Town Council members, except Mayor Tim Proctor, were present and had no questions for O’Brien.
Town officials propose keeping Broadway’s real estate tax rate at 7 cents per $100 of assessed value. Even with keeping the rate the same, the town expects about a 40% increase in revenue from real estate tax, based on the value of homes from Rockingham County’s reassessments.
“It just did not make fiscal sense to lower that any more without completely going away with it,” O’Brien said.
There are no proposed increases in any taxes or fees.
O’Brien said the town’s sales and meals tax continue to perform well, even in another year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenues And Expenditures
Broadway’s general fund revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $2.46 million. According to town documents, 58% of general fund revenue comes from local taxes and fees, 28% is from state revenue and 16% is from general property taxes.
Under the proposed budget, the general fund allots $676,709 for public safety, $638,500 for highways and streets, $216,740 for parks and recreation, $223,000 for sanitation and $706,300 for general and administrative work.
The proposed budget expects $869,700 in water fund revenue, and $3.73 million in sewer fund revenue.
No fee increases are proposed in either the water or sewer fund.
“The town is in very good shape,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien did note a minor uncertainty in the budget, regarding credits. Broadway received $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the town gave a $750 credit for residents to their water and sewer bill, which some homeowners may still have, O’Brien said.
Without knowing when people will be done with their credits, it’s difficult for town staff to forecast the income, O’Brien said.
Under Virginia law, localities cannot pass a budget on the same day of its public hearing. Broadway Town Council is expected to pass its budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting June 7.
