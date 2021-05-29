With no tax increases or utility fee hikes projected for fiscal year 2021-22, Broadway’s proposed budget is as basic as it gets, according to Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.
“It’s really as basic a budget as we’ve had in quite some time,” said O’Brien in an email Thursday.
Broadway’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is slightly over $7 million and does not include anticipated funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill that, along with a third round of stimulus checks sent to some American families, included more relief packages for small businesses and funding for state and local governments.
O’Brien said funding from the American Rescue Plan was left out of the proposed budget deliberately.
“We wanted to wait to see the actual amount, and will do a budget amendment later in the year to account for those funds,” he said.
O’Brien said the town will still implement a $750 credit to all residents with a connection to the town’s water system.
There are roughly 1,600 water connections in town, bringing a total of $1.2 million to be allocated.
In April, O’Brien said the credit will carry over for some people a year or year and a half.
The town is also looking to provide grants for small businesses through American Rescue Plan funding. Qualifying businesses will receive a $10,000 direct check. For businesses that do not qualify, a $500 check will be given.
A timeline on when funding will be given to residents and business owners remains up in the air.
O’Brien said the town saw an increase in revenue due to sales and meals tax.
“Both did as well during the COVID year, which is somewhat surprising, but a good thing,” he said.
The biggest increase in the proposed budget is within expenditures for the town’s highways and streets, which is $71,000.
O’Brien said the town has a fairly large project for 3rd Street that includes replacing the waterline, as well as smaller paving projects around the area.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Broadway Town Office.
