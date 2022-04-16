BROADWAY — Broadway artist William Snyder III is looking to add a splash of color — along with some town history and charm — in a new mural on a brick wall downtown.
The mural is going on the south wall of the W.W. Motor Cars and Parts, Inc. building, located along North Main Street in Broadway, according to town officials. It is a joint venture between the Town of Broadway and the Broadway Hometown Partnership.
Snyder will create a mural with post-card style lettering that reads, “Welcome to Broadway, Virginia.” He is seeking input from the community for ideas of what to put in the letters.
“I don’t want to be the one deciding,” he said.
People can submit ideas using the link, bit.ly/BwayMural, until May 9. Snyder said residents can submit ideas about significant people the mural could recognize, as well as important buildings, town history, scenic views in the area and anything else that makes Broadway special.
“I’d like to better where I’m at,” he said. “I do what I can to elevate [a community] visually.”
Snyder is the chair of the Public Arts Committee at the Arts Council of the Valley, and he also teaches painting at James Madison University. Snyder came to the Valley in 2020 from Pennsylvania, which also sparked his interest in receiving feedback from people in the area.
The Broadway mural will not be Snyder’s first — he has done others in State College, Pa., and Bedford, Pa. Being from a small town in Bedford, he said he knows what it’s like to connect with a community and put his skill and creativity to the test.
“I like to look at empty walls and imagine what could be there,” he said.
In addition to mural work, Snyder has also does sculpting, illustrations and portraits.
With the feedback received, Snyder will work on designs and get approval from BHP, the town and W.W. Motor Cars, he said. He hopes to get the mural installed this summer.
