BROADWAY — Sometimes, when you see a problem, the best person to solve it is yourself.
There are soccer fields behind John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway that were once used by students and the community alike. But for whatever reason, the fields weren't kept up with, said Principal Becky Tinnell.
The main problem with the soccer field was the lack of goal nets.
Fifth-grader Jadyn Keagy loves to play soccer. And she wanted to play soccer at school with her friends.
But playing soccer without goal nets isn't as fun. "We were using cones," Jadyn said.
So she approached her teacher, Tara Hardy, about how Jadyn could go about raising money to purchase new nets. Hardy approached Tinnell to make sure it was OK.
"I love when kids take their own initiative," Tinnell said, and of course said it was OK.
Jadyn and Hardy came up with the idea of a loose change drive.
"We wanted to do something that the whole school could participate," Hardy said. "But it's a time of hardship for many, and we didn't want it to be a strain."
So about a month ago, Jadyn and a classmate stood at opposite ends of the hallway where Jadyn's classroom is, holding buckets and collecting loose change. At the end of the day, Jadyn and Hardy would count how much had been raised that day.
They were prepared to do something else to supplement the drive, such as a bake sale, if it wasn't looking like enough money was going to be raised. But that turned out to be unnecessary. In a week Jadyn has raised enough for the nets.
In total, Jadyn raised $355, which was enough for the nets and some new soccer balls.
On Monday, during one of the warmest winter days so far, Jadyn's mom brought the goal nets to John C. Myers during Jadyn's recess. A massive soccer game ensued, Hardy said.
Jadyn said it was nice to have nets and getting to play at school with her friends was "a lot of fun."
