BROADWAY — Starting today, Broadway will be temporarily suspending its meals tax and trash fees to assist the town’s residents and business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both measures will be effective until July 31 unless extended by the Town Council.
Through a Facebook post on March 25, the town announced it would take action on the items during a council meeting Thursday. Council members were spaced out to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Council member Douglas Harpine was absent. There were no members of the public.
By suspending the meals tax, the town is encouraging residents to support local restaurants through takeout orders or buying a gift card. Trash fees for May and July billing will be waived and will not accrue, according to town staff.
Town Council also passed a continuance of government that would allow council to conduct meetings electronically. Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the challenge will be allowing the public to participate in an electronic meeting.
“We will be working through the technology in the next few weeks,” O’Brien said.
In a last-minute action item, council voted to cancel Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
