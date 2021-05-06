A proposed single-family development got the thumbs-up from Broadway’s Planning Commission but was ultimately tabled by Town Council on Tuesday following concerns raised by residents over traffic.
The request came from Sunset Drive LLC, which is seeking to rezone 9.63 acres from conservation, or C-1, to low-density residential, or R-1, for a single-family home development.
According to the rezoning application, the development is proposed to have 21 single-family detached houses located on the west side of South Sunset Drive, approximately 2,000 feet north of Cedar Run Trail and south of West Springbrook Road.
Commissioners and council held a joint public hearing Tuesday to receive comment on the development. Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said about five people spoke in opposition to the request, citing traffic concerns in the area.
According to Tuesday’s agenda packet, which included minutes from the April 12 Planning Commission meeting, the estimated value of the single-family homes was expected to be $250,000 or more. The minutes also included a statement that town staff had not received any concerns from adjacent landowners about the proposed development.
O’Brien said planning commissioners recommended approval of the request in a 3-2 vote. When it came to council, it was tabled unanimously.
A second public hearing was held Tuesday for a proposed franchise agreement with Shentel to bring broadband into town, which was approved unanimously by Town Council.
According to the proposed ordinance, council determined it would be beneficial to its residents if Shentel installed fiber optic cables in the streets and alleys of the town to allow for faster internet service and potentially other electronic services as well.
The agreement requires Shentel not to install utility poles and relocate any equipment installed at its expense if required for public construction projects. It also requires Shentel to be responsible for any damage to town property as a result of installation activities.
With council’s approval, the agreement goes into effect immediately.
Council also discussed plans to renovate the town’s pool house, which is roughly 40 to 50 years old.
O’Brien said renovating the pool house has been included in the town’s capital improvement plan for the last five years and construction will hopefully go out to bid this summer.
“The structure is solid,” he said. “We will just expand it and update the plumbing and electrical. We are modernizing it.”
O’Brien said plans for the pool house will be finalized during the next parks and recreation committee and finance committee meeting scheduled to take place Monday.
If all goes well, O’Brien said he hopes to have contractors come in after Labor Day so the pool is ready for the summer 2022 season.
