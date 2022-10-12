BROADWAY — For something that’s not “overly big” in terms of size, Town Council member Leslie Fulk said, a proposed solar farm that would power Broadway High School has “taken a lot of [his] thought.”
“I’m just unsettled about the use that’s being asked for,” Fulk said during a Town Council meeting on Tuesday. “I’ve probably thought about this thing more I’ve thought about some bigger things we’ve had here in town in the last few years.”
Ultimately, Town Council voted Tuesday to deny the request to build a solar farm on about 4.5 acres adjacent to Broadway High School, requested by EnPower Solutions of Birmingham, Ala. The proposal didn’t have an assigned physical address but was located between 223 and 269 E. Springbrook Road.
All council members were present Tuesday and voted for the project’s denial. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial.
The land is zoned for planned unit development, which allows for most uses with an approved plan, according to Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.
Greg Turner, a real estate agent, told council to consider the “monetary value” another project on the property would have for the town. In planned unit development zoning, housing could be built, which would generate real estate tax revenue, he said.
Council member David Jordan, who made the motion to deny the proposal, said turning the project down was in “the best interest of Broadway.” He agreed with Turner’s comments and other concerns raised about the health and safety of solar panels, and the array’s use at the end of its commissioning.
“It has to be the right fit,” Jordan said.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and John Beiler, CEO of Park View Federal Credit Union, spoke in favor of the proposal.
If approved, EnPower representatives have said that the company would purchase the land, gift it to the school division, and RCPS would lease it for a guaranteed price per year. EnPower would sell its electricity at the same rate as Dominion Energy.
Not only would the project power the school, but it would also provide educational opportunities for students, Scheikl said. The school division is often approached by solar developers with similar proposals, but the EnPower model was a good fit for RCPS due to its guaranteed savings, he said.
“The project is positive, from our perspective,” Scheikl said.
As an adjoining landowner, Beiler said Park View Federal Credit Union appreciated that EnPower proposed a vegetative buffer and its sensitivity to the historic John Kline Homestead nearby.
A representative from the homestead said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that its board of directors supported the proposal, but no one from the homestead spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing.
According to EnPower, the project would have created $80,000 in sales tax revenue from construction sales tax on equipment. The company started in 2019 and has one project at a school already installed, and two projects under contract to be installed at other schools.
Fulk said he also agreed with concerns raised by the public.
“I’ve never been too enthused about somebody jumping in to develop [a planned unit development] because it is the John Kline Homestead,” Fulk said. “I’m not sure that a multifamily would be a good neighbor. I’m not sure that a solar farm would be a good neighbor either.”
In other business, Town Council unanimously voted to approve a rezoning request from Neil and Marcie Phares for a proposed development also along East Springbrook Road near the corner of Va. 259.
O’Brien said part of the property was annexed and zoned for business, and the Phares’ are requesting business zoning for the remainder of the property, which is about 2.5 acres.
Marcie Phares proposed using the development for her family’s business, Precision Concrete Builders Inc., with short-term rental space on the floors below and above the commercial space.
Broadway’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the request.
