On May 11, Virginia Lottery announced that one of two $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold nationwide was purchased at the Timberville 7-Eleven.
On Wednesday, the winner came forward.
According to lottery officials, Vanessa Hernandez Lopez of Broadway claimed the $1 million prize. According to Hernandez Lopez, her boyfriend bought the ticket and gave it to her. She matched five of six numbers in the drawing, only missing the Mega Ball number, which came in at 9.
Hernandez Lopez, according to the press release, has no immediate plans for her winning, but she’s “excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.