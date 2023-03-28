The event that celebrates the families and history of northwestern Rockingham County is returning for its 31st year.
Brocks Gap Heritage Day is scheduled for April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway. The event is free, according to organizer and local historian Pat Turner Ritchie.
The area known as Brocks Gap features the communities of Bergton, Fulks Run and Criders, Ritchie explained. About 300 to 400 people attend each year, from as many as 17 different states.
Ritchie said those with old, pre-1925 family Bibles are encouraged to bring them to the event to have the family information copied for future generations. Members from the Daughters of the American Revolution and Rocktown History will photograph the pages to preserve the information.
Other researchers will have displays, and new books will be available for sale, Ritchie said.
The event also features three programs, Ritchie said. At 11 a.m., Ronnie Fulk will present “Fulks Run Funnies.” Fulk grew up in his father’s country store, Mac’s Superette, where he worked from the age of nine. There, he heard tales from local residents, some occurring recently, and others first told from generations ago.
At 12:30 p.m., Joe T. May will discuss “the Will brothers go to war,” Ritchie said. Warren Will, in the Air Corps., and Stanley Will, in the Navy, served during military campaigns. When they returned from the war, their service deeply impacted their after-war years, Ritchie said. Warren and Stanley were brothers of Frances Will Crider (1918-2022), wife of Loy Crider from Fulks Run.
Then at 2 p.m., Fran Ritchie will share a presentation on preserving family heirlooms. Fran, a professional art conservator, will discuss how and why family heirlooms are vulnerable to deterioration, while also providing easy tips to slow that process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.