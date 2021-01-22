As a child, Kelli Brubaker was fascinated by the antiques that filled her grandparents' home.
She would sit at the kitchen table mesmerized by the items her grandfather picked up as an antiques dealer. Her admiration for dated pieces inspired her to become an antiques dealer herself, leading her to open Kelli’s Antiques in Bridgewater.
“It’s like stepping back in time,” she said.
Located off South Main Street, Kelli’s Antiques offers a trip to the past without a time machine.
Items in her store showcase various styles, such as farmhouse, industrial and colorful pieces. Everything she sells is something Brubaker would keep in her own home, making the occupation of an antiques dealer sometimes difficult, she said.
“I live with the stuff I sell,” she said. “It’s kind of like a lifestyle.”
Even the building that houses Kelli’s Antiques brings a vintage feel.
“It’s just old-fashioned. It looks like an antique shop, and I love the town,” she said. “It’s the best decision I ever made.”
When Brubaker opened the store, it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she worried business would be unsteady, but has been pleasantly surprised.
Through word-of-mouth, a decent social media following and a supportive community, Kelli’s Antiques has been thriving in Bridgewater.
“It’s one of those hometown things,” she said.
From the 1800s to the 1970s, pieces from all timelines have found their way to Kelli’s Antiques, adding to the “eclectic mix,” she said.
As she grows her business, Brubaker said one of the common misconceptions about antiques stores is that items can be purchased in bulk or ordered. If customers fancy a certain item, the best advice is to get it while they can.
“It’s one of those things that I may not come across again,” she said.
