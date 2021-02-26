Finishing touches on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 are still ongoing for Rockingham County and it will be another month before the public gets the chance to comment.
As county staff works with the finance department to finalize the proposed budget, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors got a sneak peek during a budget work session held Feb. 19.
The work session provided an opportunity for county staff to hear from the board on what should be proposed and changed before a final draft is presented.
“This is to give feedback on the budget,” Finance Director Trish Davidson said during the work session.
When the board met for its work session, it was presented with options to increase the meals tax from 4% to 6%, and adopt a cigarette tax of 40 cents per pack.
Despite the pandemic shuttering indoor dining, meals tax trends for 2020 didn’t sway significantly.
“We were very lucky compared to other localities,” Davidson said. “We are averaging $100,000 in meals tax a month.”
During the work session, Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong said there were possibly 100 restaurants located within Rockingham County, which included gas stations that offered meals.
The meals tax increase could result in an additional $800,000 in revenue for the county if approved.
Davidson said Augusta County is moving forward to raising its meals tax from 4% to 6% beginning on July 1 if supervisors approve their proposed budget.
The board was mildly divided on whether to consider adopting a cigarette tax of 40 cents per pack, or up to two cents per cigarette. The county does not currently have a cigarette tax.
The only localities within the county that use a cigarette tax are Bridgewater and Broadway. Bridgewater taxes 10 cents per pack while Broadway taxes 20 cents per pack.
Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro also use a cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack.
Davidson said if the county were to adopt a cigarette tax, it could generate an additional $500,000 in revenue for the county.
During the work session, District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger suggested the county wait until next year to consider adopting a cigarette tax to see where the “trends” were. Kyger was concerned the county would be dependent on a revenue that is declining.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 14% of adults in the United States were current cigarette smokers as of 2019. In 2005, it was estimated that 20.9% of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes.
A second tax the board was presented was adopting an admissions tax for attending events. The tax would not exceed 10% of the admission fee and would primarily target the Rockingham County Fair and Massanutten Resort.
Davidson said during the work session that adopting an admissions tax is something staff does not want to move forward with and should not be considered.
The cigarette tax, however, will be advertised for consideration by the board on March 24, Davidson said Friday.
Staff did recommend giving a pay increase to the Board of Supervisors — something Kyger said hasn’t happened in 22 years.
“We were poised to do it last year, but pulled it out [of the budget] due to COVID,” he said during the work session.
As proposed, a supervisor's pay will increase from $10,000 to $14,000, a vice chairman’s pay will jump from $13,000 to $16,000 and a chairman’s pay would go from $15,000 to $18,000.
There are also several employee raises included in the proposed budget.
One aspect of the budget that isn’t proposed to change is the county’s contribution to nonprofit organizations. According to the proposed budget presented to the board, $250,000 has been allocated to nonprofit contributions.
Of the 26 organizations that requested funding, only 23 were recommended to receive it. Of the three nonprofits denied funding, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA will receive its contribution from the county’s animal control fund.
Davidson said the process for nonprofits applying for funding changed in 2020. Four priorities were set to determine how much funding would go to a certain nonprofit. The priorities are improved quality of human services, crisis intervention and diversion, homelessness prevention and self sustainability, and cultural development.
The nonprofit budget was then split amongst the four priorities and a committee ranked each application to determine if it would receive funds.
With the new process set up, the county received first-time applications from 12 organizations, but several nonprofits that have received funding for years did not apply.
County residents will be able to voice their opinions on the budget during a public hearing on March 24. The adoption of the budget and tax rates is expected to take place on April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.