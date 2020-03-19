Some things cannot be halted, even with the effects of a global pandemic being felt everywhere. Preparing a school operating budget for the coming fiscal year is one of them.
However, what is normally a large-scale presentation by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, the School Board, and members of the community, will look quite different this year.
Rockingham County Public Schools, which will not hold class until at least March 30, continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board will meet as scheduled on Monday. However, the agenda has been pared down to only items that must be approved immediately, such as purchase orders and personnel hiring, Scheikl said.
“If and when school resumes we need to be staffed,” he said of the need to approve hiring, which includes bus mechanics who must perform safety checks on all buses every 30 days.
And while Scheikl must present his proposed budget to the School Board to start the process of building a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which includes items such as employee raises and new hires, he’s gotten creative about how to deliver his presentation.
Over the weekend, Scheikl said, he plans to record his presentation and present it to the board and the community via the school division’s website.
“We don’t want people to come out,” he said. “They can see it at home and we can collect comments online.”
Normally, Scheikl would also present his budget to the Board of Supervisors in person, but will have supervisors view it remotely and approve it with a vote at another time.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools also postponed a work session on the budget, originally scheduled for Tuesday, to Thursday. The work session will be televised so interested parties do not have to come out and risk violating the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all gatherings over 10 people be suspended for at least the next eight weeks.
