PENN LAIRD — When Jay Roderick got out of the Navy, he got a job near his hometown of Broadway at Merck.
From there he began climbing the corporate ladder at various companies across the country, finally reaching the position of chief operating officer at a company called Gemini Bio-Products in Sacramento, Calif.
But what he found when he “reached the top” was that he was beholden to those above him and unable to give his employees what he wanted and what he deserved.
“That was the trigger point,” Roderick said. “I was at the top, but I remembered what it was like to be at the bottom. My goal was to fix things and I couldn’t.”
During his time living in Georgia, he was within walking distance of a pizza place called Your Pie. It’s where he really fell in love with pizza because you could customize it and add whatever toppings you wanted.
When Roderick decided he was done with that side of the corporate world, he remembered that pizza place and began the process to franchise. His first idea was to bring a location to a small town in Georgia called Covington. He wasn’t able to convince the company of the town’s merits.
However, in 2018, he began the process again with Penn Laird in mind. By this time, Roderick knew to stick to his guns. He told them about the trampoline park next door that hosted over a hundred kids’ birthday parties each year, and Massanutten Resort down the road, and all of the subdivisions opening up in the area.
This time, the executives at Your Pie listened. Roderick bought the space next to the Valley Jump Park and began converting it into a restaurant space. Now, more than a year and a half later, Your Pie Penn Laird is about to open.
Next week, there will be “dine and donate” events on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with only 200 customers for both lunch and dinner. Donations collected on these days will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The official opening will be on March 20. Roderick and his team, which includes manager Scott Hines, have been hiring and training a staff of 40. Roderick is emphasizing the company’s core values of creating a shared experience, community, innovation and treating the customer like family.
It’s these principles that will lead Your Pie to success, he said. But it doesn’t hurt that Roderick also believes in the product, which includes dough and sauce made without added sugar.
The restaurant will serve 10-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or keto-friendly, sandwiches and pastas, all made in a brick oven. And of course, more than 40 toppings can be added to any of them.
And the price is set — with the exception of an up charge for gluten-free or keto-friendly crusts — at $8.49 a pizza, whether you get a plain cheese or load it up with 20 toppings, Roderick said.
