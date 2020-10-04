Saturday would have been the Cottage’s 10th Dayton Days since operating at its current location on the edge of Main and College streets, but despite the festival’s cancellation, the weekend still held significant meaning to owner Mike Logan.
It was the first time in six months the gift shop had been open to the public due to COVID-19, and a moment Logan was excited and nervous for all at the same time.
“It was really amazing. It was what I needed,” he said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have had their fair share of struggles to keep business flowing, including the stores in downtown Dayton.
In the past, the annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration has been the best day of the year for businesses as thousands of people crowd the downtown area to shop local and enjoy the fall weather. For its 40th year in 2019, the festival brought in nearly 40,000 people from across Virginia.
But with the postponement of the 41st annual Dayton Days, several small businesses teamed up to have their own event and hosted a Small Town Fall Celebration on Saturday to encourage visitors to shop local.
“It was a handful of us who decided to do something small,” said Tara Worthy, owner of the Rustic Oracle Boutique.
Worthy said the idea was spearheaded by Hope Helmuth, owner of Hopeful Things, which offers unique home goods, such as kitchen items, home decor and other gifts.
As the downtown merchants began to bounce ideas off one another in August, Worthy said, the team came up with the idea for a small town fall celebration and launched the event page in September.
“We wanted to draw up some business … catch some traffic without Dayton Days,” she said.
When Saturday came around, Worthy said, she saw a lot of new faces pay a visit.
“Yesterday was really, really good,” she said. “We heard people came because it wasn’t Dayton Days and saw new faces, local and not local.”
With seven businesses open to the public, ranging from clothing stores to gift shops, each location had its own products to offer -- something Worthy said made the event special.
Attendees sipped on coffee from Broad Porch and enjoyed large bags of freshly made kettle corn from the Old Fashioned Kettle Corn Co. It was a sight similar to the usual crowd-drawing event and while small, still brought smiles to business owners' faces.
“It was very humbling,” Logan said. “I was not expecting to see as many people as I did.”
To be open for the first time since mid-March, Logan said, it was nice to see people still wanting to shop at his store and other downtown shops.
And while Logan had his landscaping business to fall back on when the store was closed, he said all the business owners were struggling during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and were appreciative to everyone who took the time Saturday to visit Dayton.
“We all had smiles on our faces,” he said. “What we do is our passion and our passion is our shops.”
For the remainder of the year, the Cottage will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With Saturday’s event in the books, Worthy said she will continue to focus her time serving on the Dayton Town Council on small businesses and helping them when she can.
“I am trying to help these guys as much as I can,” she said. “I want to see Dayton prosper.”
For those unable to attend Saturday’s fall event, a similar event will be held around Christmas time, according to Worthy.
