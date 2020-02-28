BROADWAY — When traveling on North Main Street in downtown Broadway, one grey structure with a garage front stands out among the rest.
In between one white and one yellow building sits Deering Hall, but its identity has changed over the years. While its history dates back to the 1890s, its characteristics outside and inside could make it the first building in Broadway to be added to the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Anthony Slater, of Broadway, has years of experience with historic renovations through his company A-Able Plumbing, making his purchase of Deering Hall in 2018 a perfect fit.
“I am from Broadway, so I wanted to do something for the community,” he said. “This [building] fits our needs as a company and will become a home for A-Able Plumbing.”
Slater also purchased the structure for its historical business presence in the community.
“It wasn’t prominent, but it was always used in the community and has a long history of business owners,” he said.
Knowing it was a building still standing from the 1890s led Slater to start the process of getting Deering Hall on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
“The town doesn’t have any buildings on the register and I want to try to be the first,” he said.
Due to Broadway not being a designated historical place, Slater had to not only prove the historical significance of the building, but also the history of the town.
He started the process in January 2019 and has since uncovered history town staff didn’t know about — like how the town municipal building holds a book containing the town minutes from 1896-1914.
Inside the book contains a piece of information Slate was able to use to pinpoint a historical moment in time as part of the application for the Department of Historic Resources.
During a town meeting in January 1902, Mayor Nice Warner, who owned Deering Hall, made a motion to hold a convention for nominations at the hall for the upcoming May election.
While Slater is unaware if the convention was held at Deering Hall, the name of the building was mentioned in the town minutes, which makes a historical reference point for the town.
It is also known that while the property was owned by Warner, the upper level of the building was used as a town hall and an opera house that showcased one-act plays, poetry readings and performances.
Many of the people who performed at the opera house wrote their names on the walls and can still be seen today.
On March 16, 1895, a trombone player with Chow Chow Company left their mark on the building.
On Oct. 31, 1916, it was “the last wet day in Virginia … and sober,” with the word "drunk" scratched out in pencil.
“They used the walls for everything,” Slater said.
Writing on the walls, and chalkboards, encompass every inch of the upstairs, with Slater believing the floor housed school children in the late 1900s after the local school burned.
One edge of a wall is covered in math equations, possibly due to the building being a home to a milling company at one point in time. In the attic, Slater found a mill bag that he intends to preserve.
“I am trying to preserve as much as possible,” he said.
If approved by the Department of Historical Resources, a hearing will be heard March 19, information for Deering Hall could include how the building was home to the first town hall and holds a period of significance beginning in 1890 and continuing to 1933. During that time, the structure was believed to have been sold to the Broadway Motor Company and used as a storage space.
Slater said he intends to use the original barn doors from the building and maintain the original flooring from the 1890s. To preserve the writing on the upper level, Slater said he could use plexiglass to keep everything intact and later allow people to view the penmanship during an open house.
