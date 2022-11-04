A California-based company is seeking approval from the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for a solar array in Mount Crawford.
Total Energies of San Jose, Calif., plans to build a solar farm, named Solar Star Mount Crawford, at the Garden Fresh Produce property at 201 Friedens Church Road, between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81.
The 58-acre parcel is zoned for prime agriculture. Solar Star’s project would take up about 14 acres of the property, representatives wrote in the application.
The project will include design and construction of an access road to the array, with a bridge over the stream located on-site, according to the application. The array itself will have ground-mounted units and equipment pads with conduits out to the nearest three-phase power source.
If approved, construction would take about seven to nine months, representatives say, and minimal maintenance will be required once complete.
To conform with county code, Total Energies held a community meeting for the project on Sept. 21 at Bridgewater’s Sipe Center. Five people attended the meeting, according to county documents.
A meeting summary submitted with Solar Star’s application says the power generated will be delivered directly to the grid without other storage or usage. It is a private project, and Total Energies has signed a lease agreement with Garden Fresh Produce to lease the 14 acres of land where the project would be built.
Total Energies would sell the power to Dominion Energy at a nearby point of common connection to the grid, and Dominion customers would be offered to match their electricity use with output from the facility and pay a premium to purchase renewable energy credits, according to Solar Star.
Dominion’s community solar program gives customers the option to pay a premium to purchase renewable energy credits and match their energy consumption to renewable energy production from facilities, like the one proposed in Mount Crawford, Solar Star representatives said. The Rappahannock Solar Facility in White Stone is the first community solar facility for Dominion Energy and was completed in May.
The Mount Crawford facility is required to have a 7-foot chain-link and barbed wire security fence, representatives said. The project would be built on a hillside, and complete visual screening may not be possible. Solar Star would follow direction from the Board of Supervisors regarding the project’s visual screening.
Solar Star representatives said the facility would operate for a minimum of 25 to 30 years. A decommissioning plan would be implemented in accordance with Rockingham County’s solar ordinance.
According to the meeting notes, people asked Solar Star to design the project so that trees are not removed, and to use materials consistent with farm fences in the area, rather than a chain-link and barbed wire fence.
The Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its Nov. 16 meeting.
