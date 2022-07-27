KEEZLETOWN — Every summer more than 850 kids ages 6 to 16 travel from all over the globe to attend sleep-away camp at Camp Horizons, which abuts the George Washington National Forest about 10 miles outside of Harrisonburg, and very few people know it’s there, said Mark Rainey, associate director for the camp.
For a camp that sees so many campers and sits on many acres of land, it’s just tucked away enough that people don’t know it’s there, even if they have driven by the Camp Horizons sign off of U.S. 11 just before you hit Lacey Spring Elementary School.
“Most of our campers are from the metro D.C. area,” Rainey said. “We don’t draw a lot of campers from Harrisonburg.”
While it may not be well-known it’s been a presence in the community for 40 years. It was founded by William John Hall in 1983 as a computer camp. It was attended that first year by about 40 campers and had about four counselors.
“It’s grown every year since,” Rainey said. Now, it averages about 850 campers and 1,600 camp weeks, and employs about 70 counselors.
Campers attend the sleep-away camp for one- or two-week periods that span the whole summer. It’s been accredited by the American Camp Association since its founding in 1983. It quickly evolved from a computer-focused camp to a traditional camp.
Campers begin their day with breakfast, followed by three activities an hour apiece. Activities and classes are offered in aquatics, equestrian, outdoors, performing arts, science and technology, sports and performing arts.
After that campers have lunch and then have a rest hour during the hottest part of the day, Rainey said. Rest hour is followed by “fourth period” which is a class or activity in the program of their choosing. After that campers have an hour of free swim. Older campers and younger campers switch back and forth between the pool and the lake for free swim. Dinner follows swimming and the day concludes with an evening program for all campers that can include campfires or games such as capture the flag.
Rainey has been working at Camp Horizons for four years. He grew up attending camps, although not Camp Horizons, and has had a lifelong love for the camp life.
Camp Horizons had to make some adjustments as a result of the pandemic. In 2020, there was no camp. Last summer campers were placed in smaller cohorts than they usually are, and COVID-19 testing was required upon arrival at the camp, Rainey said.
Camp Horizons partners with some organizations and businesses to provide scholarships for some campers whose families may not otherwise be able to afford the camp, said Camp Horizons Director Liz Heilbronner.
“We get five or six campers from Big Brothers Big Sisters in Harrisonburg, which is really cool,” Heilbronner said. In addition, Horton’s Kids, a D.C.-based organization, provides scholarships to campers every year.
Kaiden, 14, has been spending two weeks away from his home in Arlington at Camp Horizons for the past six summers. He said he enjoys seeing the counselors and the same campers every summer.
“I’ve been going with the same group of friends I’ve made here,” Kaiden said.
