Another person has thrown his hat in the ring for this fall's Elkton Town Council special election.
According to the Rockingham County Department of Elections, Nick Campbell has filed for the town's special election, which fills the remainder of Jessy Beasley’s term. Beasley resigned from council in February.
Rachel Michael has also filed for the seat.
The deadline to file is Friday at 5 p.m.
— Staff Report
