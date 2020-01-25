ELKTON — The need for skilled trade workers is growing as older generations retire. The need for a new generation of welders, mechanics and more is greater than ever, said Gerry Shifflett, a project manager for Merck who works daily with the Elkton-based company’s trade partners.
But too often the mindset of high school juniors and seniors is that of having to go to a four-year college. To better educate students on their options, East Rockingham High School hosted its second career day focused solely on trade careers.
The idea for this event began with one student. Last year, Principal Eric Baylor asked Shifflett, who coaches tennis at ERHS, to speak with a student about his future, specifically that of a welding career, in order to motivate the student.
After that meeting it occurred to Shifflett that getting the word out about trade careers, and the needs of this area, could be beneficial to both students and the community.
Last year, East Rockingham hosted about six trade companies in the area to talk with a group of around 75 students about career paths and opportunities.
It was such a success that Baylor and Shifflett wanted to expand the event to even more companies and have all seniors participate. On Friday, 10 trade companies participated in the career day, including Merck, Mathers Construction, Blue Ridge Community College Welding, Allen YOHO Electric and more.
Students spent 20 minutes with each company and were able to discuss different opportunities within those companies and the skills and training needed to be employable.
“This year the focus was on women in construction,” Shifflett said.
Two of the 10 companies in attendance are female-owned.
“Diversity is a big thing at Merck,” Shifflett said.
One of the most asked questions students had for companies is how they can break into a specific trade field, whether they need formal education, skill or a certificate.
Shifflett said it was important for all seniors to attend and not just ones that thought they might be interested in a trade career, because on average most people change jobs seven times.
“By the time they reach 40, what they’re doing might look very different than what they had planned as a senior,” Shifflett said.
However, he might be the exception. Shifflett’s been working for Merck as a contractor and then full-time employee since 1975.
Baylor said it was important to reiterate the opportunities that exist for students right here. A number of the companies that attended career day are based in different cities and even different states, but are looking for skilled workers here that they don’t have to pay to travel to a job, Baylor said.
“There are opportunities to grow the community and make it a successful place to live,” Baylor said.
