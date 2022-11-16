The Christmas season is approaching and with it brings the sounds of bells ringing.
At Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, the handball choir is back in full force after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dominic Baldoni, director of music ministries at the church.
"The congregation gets excited when the bells are playing," Baldoni said of the church's 12-member handbell choir's performances. "The congregation has definitely expressed they're happy about it."
Baldoni said the choir plans to play at the Nov. 27 church service, which marks the first Sunday of Advent, and the Dec. 11 service for the third Sunday of Advent. There may also be a performance on Christmas Eve.
The choir typically rehearses for an hour every Wednesday, and tries to perform at least twice every month, Baldoni said.
The choir features ringers of all ages, from college students to retirees, Baldoni said. It also consists of beginners to those who have been ringing for more than 10 years.
"There was a lot of interest when it first started up," Baldoni said. "I think what drove it was that we didn't have it for the longest time."
The Asbury ringers will perform "Now the Green Blade Riseth" by Kevin McChesney at the Nov. 27 service, and "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" by Sandra Eithun on Dec. 11, Baldoni said.
The key to a successful handbell choir, Baldoni said, is flexibility. Choir members often are assigned to bells, as keys, to ring at a time in order for a smooth performance.
Ringers typically have a bell for their left hand and one for their right, he said. Players who ring higher keys can sometimes have four bells to keep track of. The Asbury handbell choir is five octaves, he said.
However, if one member is absent, other members have to step in and play their bells to keep the tune moving.
"You have to be flexible and know the part," he said.
For beginners, the best way to get involved with handbell choir is to "sit and dive right in," Baldoni said. He said handbell choir veterans help newcomers by counting aloud the rhythm and timing and playing keys next to them.
"With bells, you either picked up the right one, or you didn't," Baldoni said with a laugh. "Someone either played it, or they didn't."
The Asbury choir also features hand chimes, which are sometimes played simultaneously with the bells, Baldoni said.
What Baldoni likes most about leading the handbell choir, he said, is the rehearsal process, and when they get through a difficult section of music, they "get excited about it."
Handbell choirs are common in other churches, and Baldoni said he hopes the Asbury handbell choir can team up with the Otterbein United Methodist Church's group for a spring performance. While people traditionally think of handbell choirs during the holidays, due to a higher volume of repertoire during Christmas, Advent and Easter.
"If you have a bell choir that can be active outside Christmas and Easter seasons, it's wonderful," Baldoni said. "There's a lot to explore."
Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 205 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
