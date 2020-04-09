When it was announced that Linville-Edom Elementary School may close after the next school year, those involved with the school began meeting in earnest.
Parents of current students, families of past students, community members invested in the future of the school, and past students themselves began gathering and asking “What can be done to save this school?”
Among those was Eldon Jacob Layman. The “Jacob” is important because Layman has found himself on a number of occasions in the same room as other Eldon Laymans.
Layman is the president of the Alumni Association for Linville-Edom Elementary School, once a high school before a consolidation with Broadway High School. He attended the school beginning in 1939 through 1950. After graduating from the school he began working there as a secretary to the principal for two years.
There are few who know the history of Linville-Edom quite like Layman. In fact, when the Parent-Teacher Organization began hosting meetings to discuss the school’s future, it was discovered that the school had a song. And while the words were written down, the tune was seemingly lost.
As one of the high school’s first cheerleaders, Layman had sung the school song at sporting events and other school occasions a few hundred times and was able to teach it to a new generation of alumni and parents of students.
Among the words to the song are the lines that LEES is “Sealed with friendship” and “It can never die.”
“It fits today. It can never die,” Layman said. “Can it? We’ll see.”
In November, Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, recommended closing Linville-Edom after the 2020-21 school year due to a need for an extensive renovation that included a difficult and costly reworking of the school’s septic system.
The response from parents and alumni was grave and disappointed. No decision has been made by the School Board at this time. Although the timeline has been that the board will make a decision by the end of the current school year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is up in the air.
While an engineer conducts a study on the school’s septic system for possible solutions to the current situation, Layman and others are keeping the tradition of LEES alive through history and fellowship.
“I’m encouraged by the people who are working to determine if the septic system can be remodeled and improved,” Layman said. “That would be a blessing.”
After working for two years at LEES as a secretary, Layman enlisted in the Navy and spent four years in the service. He was able to get a free education and become a teacher as a result.
He graduated from Madison College and took a job teaching at Fulks Run Elementary School. For the next 30 years, Layman would teach in schools throughout Rockingham County and Augusta County. His longest stint was 14 years at Weyers Cave Elementary School. Layman retired in 1993.
Although he only lived in the Linville area during his childhood, buying a house with his wife in Broadway in the early ‘60s, the area holds a special place in his heart. He attended church in Linville for many years.
“Linville has a special place in my heart,” Layman said. “Not just the school, and not just the church. But the people who live there.”
