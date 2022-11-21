A Rockingham County grand jury on Monday indicted Alexander Wyatt Campbell, the man accused of shooting and killing two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February.
Rockingham County Judge Bruce Albertson continued the case for Campbell, 28, to Dec. 19 in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Campbell faces four murder charges in connection to the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, 58, of Grottoes, and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater. He also was charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of murder.
At around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jefferson and Painter were dispatched to Bridgewater College’s Memorial Hall for reports of a suspicious person, authorities have said.
During an October preliminary hearing in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court, Ryan Cunningham, a student at the time, testified that he saw Jefferson and Painter approach Campbell, and asked him to show his identification.
Cunningham testified that he didn’t hear the rest of their conversation, but saw Campbell pull out a small handgun. Cunningham said he heard five gunshots.
Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell, who arrested Campbell, said Campbell told her that he had been shot by an officer he had shot.
Campbell, who fled the scene but was taken into custody without incident, told Wetherell that he wanted to know the victims’ names, so he could apologize to their families, she said.
Virginia State Police special agent Heather Marshall testified that Campbell was apparently squatting in the basement of Memorial Hall, where police recovered Campbell’s belongings such as food, laundry detergent, a “daily journal” and ammunition.
Campbell was a student at Bridgewater College from 2013 to 2017, and competed on the school’s cross country team.
Marshall testified that Jefferson and Painter’s bodies were found outside the Bowman Community Plaza, between Memorial and Flory halls on the Bridgewater College campus.
She said an autopsy report revealed Painter suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his right cheek, one to his left cheek and a third into his chest. Jefferson was shot twice in his back, Marshall testified.
Campbell was scheduled to undergo a sanity evaluation, but the status of that is unclear. Cheryl Campbell, Alexander’s mother, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that her son struggled with mental illness.
Wetherell and other law enforcement witnesses testified in October that Campbell appeared to be coherent and aware of where he was.
Campbell, who is being held in the Rockingham County Jail, appeared at Monday’s hearing via video conferencing, and said nothing while Albertson read the grand jury’s findings.
