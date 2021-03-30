As more students prepare to return to the classroom for in-person learning after spring break, both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools prepare to amend their take-home meal program.
With the planned attendance of four days a week for most RCPS students beginning April 12, all students are able to receive free breakfast and lunch at school.
Additionally, on Tuesday afternoon each week, in-school students are able to take Wednesday’s breakfast and lunch home with them. For Home Learning Academy students, and any other child younger than 18 not physically present in buildings, take-home meals for all five weekdays will continue to be available in each high school attendance area.
Beginning April 12, Plains Elementary School, East Rockingham High School, Montevideo Middle School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Wilbur Pence Middle School will continue to provide take-home meal service between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Mondays only. Holiday weeks and inclement weather may alter the schedule. There will be no meals available during spring break, April 5 through 9.
This week, HCPS is giving breakfast and lunch to in-person students who get a take-home bag on Monday or Tuesday for Wednesdays when they are virtual. Tuesday evening pickup and Wednesday deliveries continue for virtual students, and food boxes provided by the food bank are available at each school on Tuesdays.
Next week is spring break and there will be no pickup or delivered meals.
For the weeks of April 12 and April 19 there will be no food boxes, just regular meals.
Starting the week of April 26 when the school division brings back kindergarten through eighth-grade students, HCPS will discontinue the Tuesday pickups at elementary and middle schools, since most students will be in-person. They will do pickup at Harrisonburg High School only and will direct all virtual students to go there to pick up meals.
"For logistical reasons it made more sense to offer pick up on their virtual day," said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition. "We are still finalizing the pickup times. We will no longer do the full delivery routes, as most of the students will be in-person, but we will utilize a team of volunteers and staff to deliver to virtual students who would like school meals but can't get to HHS on Wednesday evening."
All of this information will be communicated to families following spring break.
