Following Wednesday’s meeting, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will move forward with its consideration of adopting a cigarette tax and increasing the meals tax by 2%.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said a public hearing will be held on the tax changes at 6 p.m. on April 14 during the county’s budget hearing process.
For two months, county officials have been discussing increasing the meals tax and adopting a cigarette tax to generate additional revenue.
“The finance committee did discuss this at great length,” Kyger said.
When the board met for its budget work session, Trish Davidson, county finance director, said the 40 cents per pack cigarette tax was projected to generate $500,000 in revenue.
There were concerns raised over adopting a cigarette tax with the trend of adult smokers declining, but it was suggested that the revenue could be used to fund the county’s nonprofit contributions.
If Rockingham County were to adopt a cigarette tax, it would follow the localities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, which levy a cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack.
The towns of Broadway and Bridgewater also have a cigarette tax, with Bridgewater taxing 10 cents per pack and Broadway 20 cents per pack.
Additional revenue could also come from raising the meals tax from 4% to 6%.
Davidson said during the work session that the increase will generate an additional $800,000 in revenue if approved.
Both tax proposals, if approved by the board, will take effect July 1.
Supervisors also discussed raising water and sewer rates.
Davidson said county staff is proposing increasing the water base rate from 3,500 gallons to 4,000 gallons per month, as well as increasing the cost from $12.50 to $15 for up to 4,000 gallons.
For residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water a month, the rate will change from $3.80 to $4.
The sewer base rate, for up to 1,000 gallons, will increase from $6 to $7. For every additional 1,000 gallons, the rate will increase from $5.15 to $5.40.
According to the public hearing notice, the typical bill for residential water and sewer will increase $2.80 per month from $44.80 to $47.60.
“All in all, the change will result in about a half million dollars in revenue for the water and sewer fund, and that is to begin to pay for some of the expansions and upgrades we’ve had to do over the past year,” Davidson said. “So it will be able to take care of those and any capital improvement plans that we have coming up in the next five years.”
When the board opened the discussion for public comment, Robert Spiller, of Penn Laird, was the lone speaker.
Spiller said he supported the effort to make sure the county can properly allocate to its water and sewer fund, but was concerned over the increase for small water and sewer users.
“My only concern that I hope you will think about, is that it looks like because of these percentages, the greater percentage increase in each of these categories of water and sewer is for the smaller user,” he said. “The smallest users are getting a four-time increase on the water and a 3.4-time increase for the sewer.”
According to the public hearing notice, the water rate for up to 4,000 gallons a month will increase by 20% and the sewer rate for up to 1,000 gallons a month will increase by 17%.
“We obviously evaluate the revenue and the revenue needed to cover expenses,” County Administrator Stephen King said.
King said it was common for most systems that higher users get a reduced rate when they hit high usage, but that wasn’t the case for Rockingham County.
“Everyone pays the same rate above the 4,000 [gallons],” he said. “I feel very confident in how those funds are being spent, very confident in our public works folks and how they are doing that spending.”
In a 4-0 vote, the board approved raising the water and sewer rates, which will go into effect July 1. Supervisor Mike Breeden was absent.
The board did not take action on a proposal to raise the water rate for the Countryside Sanitary District, which serves 16 homeowners in the Countryside Estates subdivision.
A public hearing was held Wednesday to discuss the rate increase, which will go up by 175% to pay off debt services and fees owed by the district.
The base water rate for up to 4,000 gallons of water will increase from $20 to $55. Residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water will see bills increase from $5 to $13.75.
A public hearing notice stated the average residential water and sewer bill will rise from $25 to $68.75 — an increase of $43.75 per month.
In addition, the board considered reducing the current tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of assessed value on a home to $0.
At the last minute, supervisors considered raising the minimum usage to 5,000 gallons.
Kyger said there seemed to be a consensus on the need to increase rates, but supported waiting on making a decision until the April 14 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.