After a two-month hiatus, the Rockingham County Planning Commission will meet virtually today to host public hearings on two rezoning cases and proposed amendments to the adopted capital improvements program plan.
Commissioners have delayed holding their monthly meeting after the Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency in late March and adopted an ordinance stating it was unsafe for groups of people to assemble in one location due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said Monday that there have been a handful of cases that have been waiting patiently as commissioners held off on meetings, but there had still been activity going on for site plans.
Since the commission’s last meeting in March, supervisors adopted the CIP plan, a five-year plan guiding future construction and capital projects that included $61 million for education-related projects, such as renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
But after the final updates to the plan were concluded, Dyjak said in a memo, two transportation projects were identified by county staff and the Virginia Department of Transportation for grant funding applications.
“These staff-initiated amendments to the adopted Rockingham County Capital Improvement Programs include two Community Development projects totaling an additional $7.64 million in project costs to the adopted total of $180,093,000 for all categories,” Dyjak said. “Staff submitted SMART Scale pre-applications for both projects, and if awarded, VDOT would fund the projects with no County contributions.”
The first addition to the CIP plan involved widening Smithland Road between U.S. 11 and Va. 718 in Harrisonburg. The project would widen Va. 720 to add a minimum four-foot shoulder and increase the lane width from 10 feet to 12 feet where possible.
The widening project is estimated to cost $5.7 million.
The second project would expand the existing Mount Crawford Park and Ride at Exit 240 off Interstate 81. It is estimated to cost $1.94 million.
Both projects had SMART Scale pre-applications submitted in April, and if approved, funding will be provided by VDOT.
The two amendments to the adopted CIP plan will be subject to a public hearing prior to commissioners taking action on the agenda item, and comments will be accepted during the Zoom meeting.
There will also be an opportunity for public comment on two rezoning cases during today’s meeting, as well as an update on any pending ordinance amendments waiting to be discussed with the commissioners.
The meeting will be livestreamed through Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend the meeting in-person can do so, but the number of people permitted into the meeting room will be limited. Those wanting to attend a specific public hearing will be allowed inside the meeting room as space permits.
