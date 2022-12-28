With Christmas over, Rockingham County residents can dispose their Christmas trees and wreaths to be recycled at the county landfill.
Rockingham County announced Tuesday that through Jan. 31, the landfill will be taking trees and wreaths, but all lights, tinsel, decorations and strands must be removed, along with wires placed on wreaths.
The county also will be accepting cardboard boxes and Christmas cards. It asks residents to remove all trash and to flatten boxes before placing them into the cardboard trailer.
The Rockingham County Landfill is located at 813 Greendale Road in Harrisonburg.
Rockingham County refuse transfer stations and recycling collection centers are located at 15163 Bergton Road in Bergton, 142 Mayland Road in Broadway, 15836 Old Spotswood Trail in Elkton, 10748 Waggys Creek Road in Dayton, and 1005 20th Street in Grottoes. Container sites are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and do not open until 11 a.m. on Sundays. Container sites are closed Wednesdays.
In Harrisonburg, city crews will be collecting live Christmas trees from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6.
Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 for collection.
Trees may also be dropped off at the Recycling Convenience Center, located at 2055 Beery Road, during regular business hours.
After Jan. 6, City residents can place their trees curbside on their regularly scheduled bulk and yard debris collection days, according to the city.
