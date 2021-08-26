Rockingham County Public Schools students have only been back in the classroom three days and already there are a handful of reported cases of COVID-19 among students.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools students have been back a week and a half and the number of students quarantining after possibly coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is in the double digits.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nine active cases of COVID-19 among students at East Rockingham High School, one at Spotswood High School, two at Turner Ashby High School, and one at John Wayland Elementary School. These numbers are reported daily on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which can be found on the school division’s website.
For the city, there is one confirmed case at Smithland Elementary School, one at Spotswood Elementary School, and five at Harrisonburg High School among students. There is also one confirmed staff case at Waterman Elementary School.
As for students who are being required to quarantine, there are three from Bluestone Elementary School, eight from Smithland Elementary School, six from Spotswood Elementary School, one from Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center, 13 from Skyline Middle School, six from Thomas Harrison Middle School and 19 from Harrisonburg High School. In total, 56 students are not currently in school due to potentially having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the area colleges have updated their COVID-19 dashboards as students are in the process of moving in or will move in shortly.
