After hours of public comment — where most speakers asked the Harrisonburg Planning Commission to reconsider the nearly 900-unit proposed Bluestone Town Center project — the advisory board unanimously voted to recommend approval of the proposal, with a few conditions, at its Tuesday meeting.
The Planning Commission's special meeting on Tuesday lasted five hours, with a packed house in council chambers, to consider issuing a recommendation for the proposed Bluestone Town Center, an 897-unit development complex on an 89-acre plot of land at the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road.
According to the city, Bluestone Town Center would have 897 units, including 133 for-sale manufactured homes, which are homes built in a factory and installed on-site, 324 town homes, and 440 apartments. A handful of houses, a poultry plant and Harrisonburg High School surround the site.
Liz Webb, city housing coordinator, said the cap on income for people applying to live at the Bluestone Town Center would be 80% of the state's median annual income. For a family of four, that would be $61,200; a single renter would be $42,880 or less. Like all tax credit properties, Bluestone will be eligible to accept housing vouchers, Webb said.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, to propose the project.
At the time of rezoning, HRHA and EquityPlus will submit a master development plan with fine details about the project, such as the layout of the roads, housing areas and trails, Thanh Dang, Harrisonburg's assistant director of community development, said.
The Friendly City for Smart Growth, a local group opposing the project, and several other residents spoke against the project during public comment.
Some issues expressed by those opposed included health concerns with the nearby poultry plant, the geology of the site, and Harrisonburg's city limits inching into the county.
City resident Jeremy Akers spoke about the potential health concerns of living near a poultry plant and suggested a setback ordinance similar to one required in Rockingham County.
The public also raised concerns about school overcrowding.
Eric Pyle, another resident, said there were large amounts of limestone in the site area, which could cause foundation fractures and sinkholes.
"It's named Rockingham County and 'Rocktown' for a reason," said Jason Calhoun, who lives on Garbers Church Road.
Other speakers voiced concerns about stormwater runoff and the site's proximity to a floodplain.
Scott Stevens, who lives on Garbers Church Road, said that runoff from the high school and Bluestone Elementary School has flooded and damaged his yard during storms. He said he is concerned that the town center will add more runoff.
Others mentioned their hesitations about traffic along Erickson Avenue and South High Street.
"Garbers Church has really became a racetrack, between 5:30 and 6 a.m. every morning," said Jeff Moorefield.
Tom Hartman, director of city public works, presented a traffic analysis study that was approved by the department on Nov. 3.
The developer plans to offset any traffic created from the project, Hartman said, by creating a left-turn lane into the development, a connection to Hidden Creek Lane, a sidewalk from Hidden Creek Lane to the western side of Food Lion, a roundabout at the intersection of Hidden Creek Lane and Dogwood Drive, and a signal at the intersection of South High Street and Hidden Creek Lane — which the applicant would pay for.
And not everyone that spoke during the public comment period was opposed to the project. Other groups, such as Climate Action Alliance of the Valley and the local chapter of Sierra Club spoke for its approval.
K.C. Kettler with the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley said it's not a question of when Harrisonburg is growing — it already is.
Kettler said that the Climate Alliance also doesn't want cars on the road, and that dense, walkable housing such as the Bluestone Town Center is the way to achieve that.
If approved, developers would incorporate solar panels and green space within the project, but representatives didn't disclose details. Avram Fechter, managing director of EquityPlus, and Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA, said the details haven't been specified yet because they haven't gotten far enough along in the project.
Commissioners ended up tossing a condition proposed by HRHA and EquityPlus regarding impact payments. Developers proposed paying the city $50,000 per unit for the city to loan back $40,000 of it over time, because, according to the developers, of the impact the Bluestone Town Center would have on the schools and surrounding communities.
Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, said staff was worried about entering into a loan agreement with the developers.
“A cash proffer is meant to be given freely by the applicant to offset the impact of the applicant's proposed development,” Russ said.
Commissioners said they couldn't pass up the opportunity for affordable housing and thought the project would be the best use of the land.
"I support this project because we can't go forward without addressing our lowest income," said Commissioner Donna Armstrong.
Commissioner Valerie Washington also added that most of the people who spoke at the special meeting are homeowners and won't be renting and buying units at Bluestone.
The project will move forward to City Council on Feb. 14.
