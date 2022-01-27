The final word on whether mask mandates are legal will come in the next week or two through a ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court. But in the meantime, both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools have decided to continue requiring masks.
The decision for RCPS came at a contentious meeting Monday that ended in a 3-2 vote. School Board members Jackie Lohr and Matt Cross voted against the motion made by Chairman Dan Breeden to continue requiring masks until at least Feb. 28, when the matter will be revisited.
HCPS issued a statement the Monday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates saying the school division would not change its mask policies.
“Here we clarify that HCPS will continue to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in schools,” the statement said. “In doing so, we continue to adhere to Virginia Senate Bill 1303, which requires schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘to the maximum extent practicable.’ In addition, we will continue to follow the federal requirement for masking on buses. Universal masking in schools has been an important mitigation tool and continues to be as we work through the omicron surge.”
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said the statement and subsequent mask requirements are “going very well.”
In fact, Tuesday night, Harrisonburg High School hosted a career exploration event, and all parties were masked.
“Our staff and student quarantines are declining. I’m pleased with the way the community is supporting HCPS as we work our way out of the omicron surge,” Richards said.
Richards said there has been no resistance to the mask mandate as far as he knows.
He attributed it to “a spirit of cooperation in Harrisonburg that you don’t find everywhere,” Richards said. “Also, I feel that our community shares a sense of responsibility for keeping students in school.”
As the omicron variant surges, school divisions across the country have struggled to keep students in school and staff in classrooms to teach. The current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that students who have been in close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for five days with strict mask-wearing for an additional five days.
If the Supreme Court rules that Youngkin’s executive order holds, those time periods will change for students who are in school unmasked, leading to longer periods of quarantine.
HCPS has had a total of 551 total student cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 23. Additionally there have been 128 staff cases.
Number of students and staff in quarantine currently are:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 22
• Keister Elementary School — 21
• Smithland Elementary School — 32
• Spotswood Elementary School — 20
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 23
• Waterman Elementary School — 20
• Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center — 24
• Skyline Middle School — 54
• Thomas Harrison Middle School — 74
• Harrisonburg High School — 116
RCPS does not list the number of students and staff members who are quarantining but as of Wednesday, RCPS has 103 current COVID-19 cases. RCPS has had 1,522 total cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 23.
